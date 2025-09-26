If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets (and/or 25/26 Season Tickets) as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Travel disruption

Supporters planning to attend this Saturday’s match are reminded that, due to planned engineering works, there will be no trains calling at Norwood Junction.

Additional services will instead be running to Thornton Heath and Selhurst stations.

Selhurst Park turnstiles will be open from two hours before kick-off (13:00 BST).

We advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Post-match at Selhurst station

There will be important changes to post-match arrangements at Selhurst station.

To help manage crowds safely after the game, a new queuing system will be in place.

As part of these measures, Selhurst Road will be partially closed to traffic, allowing supporters to walk safely in the road and queue directly into the station. Supporters may be held for short periods to allow access into the station, and onto awaiting trains on the platforms.

This change is being introduced to ensure the safety and smooth movement of all supporters leaving Selhurst Park.

The only way to gain access to Selhurst station is via Selhurst Road. Supporters will be unable to access the station via Edith Road leading to Selhurst station. The only access point will be via Selhurst Road and via the queuing system.

We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while this system is in place. Please follow the guidance of Traffic stewards and British Transport Police on the day.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense, continued support and understanding in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.