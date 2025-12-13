If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets (and/or 25/26 Season Tickets) as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Travel Disruption

Supporters planning to attend this Sunday’s match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City (14th December, 14:00 GMT) at Selhurst Park should note that, due to planned engineering works, there will be no trains calling at Norwood Junction (all day) or Thornton Heath (in the hours immediately before and after the game).

Additional services will be running to Selhurst station. We advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporters should note that the closure of Norwood Junction and Thornton Heath is likely to lead to increased crowds via all other available routes, including queues as a result of the additional demand.

Traffic management will be in place at Selhurst station. As part of these measures, Selhurst Road will be partially closed to traffic, allowing supporters to walk safely in the road and queue directly into the station.

Supporters may be held for short periods to allow access into the station, and onto awaiting trains on the platforms. This is to ensure the safety and smooth movement of all supporters leaving Selhurst Park.

We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while this system is in place. Please follow the guidance of Traffic stewards and British Transport Police on the day.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense, continued support and understanding in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.

Can't make the match?

We want to make sure every seat at Selhurst Park is filled, in order to give Oliver Glasner's side the best backing possible.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here or in the video above.

Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.