If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets (and/or 25/26 Season Tickets) as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Can't make the match?

We want to make sure every seat at Selhurst Park is filled, in order to give Oliver Glasner's side the best backing possible.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here or in the video above.

Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.

Away supporters

Please be aware that there is zero tolerance for any away supporters, or those wearing away club colours, in the home stands. They will be escorted off the premises.

Black Friday sales!

Our Black Friday sale is currently underway – so don't miss your chance to sort your Christmas shopping early, for less!

Stop by the Club Shop (open from 09:00) and enjoy up to 70% off selected items this Black Friday, including 10% off Eagle White and 20% off Retro kits!

You can find our online Black Friday deals here!

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

However, supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Supporters planning to drive should note that no parking will be available in the Sainsbury’s car park ahead of Sunday's match.