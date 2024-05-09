Oliver Glasner’s side will be back in the United States for a second successive season, after touring Chicago and Detroit last year, and will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in Annapolis and Tampa respectively.

The Eagles have a huge fanbase in the states – demonstrated by our recent Premier League Mornings Live event in Nashville – and tickets are sure to be in high demand, so let’s have a look at the two stadiums and our exciting destinations…

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis

Annapolis, not far from Washington D.C and the state capital of Maryland, will host Palace’s first game of pre-season against domestic opposition, with the Eagles meeting Wolves at the 34,000-capacity Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The stadium is no stranger to ‘soccer’, having hosted matches at the 1984 Summer Olympics involving France and Chile, among others, as well as a Major League Soccer fixture between DC United and Columbus Crew.

As well as ice hockey, the stadium is the host of the annual Military Bowl, an American Football match between the best college sides in the country.

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers