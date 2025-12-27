If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

However, given the festive period, we advise you – as ever – to check the latest information via TFL before you depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Can't make the match?

We want to make sure every seat at Selhurst Park is filled, in order to give Oliver Glasner's side the best backing possible.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here or in the video above.

Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.