The self-service kiosks, produced by EBar, will be available for supporters to trial in both the external Fanzone and inside Entrance 3 in the north-east corner of the ground, next to the Holmesdale Road stand.

The kiosks will pour San Miguel in the Fanzone, and both San Miguel and Guinness in the Holmesdale Road end, all dispensed direct from kegs using pressure-pour technology.

To operate the kiosks, fans will first be required to show their ID to prove they are over 18.

They will then:

Select the quantity of drinks desired;

Pay for them via contactless card ;

; Place eco-plastic cups beneath the dispensers;

Watch either one or two beers be poured – a process designed to take less than 30 seconds.

Each dispenser is equipped with two nozzles to maximise service speed.

The kiosks are designed to reduce wait times for drinks and improve overall supporter experience, and have previously been trialled at other Premier League stadia and top-level cricket, horse racing and rugby matches.

The results of the trial will be used to shape ongoing improvements to supporters’ matchday experience.

Please note that the club operates the Challenge 25 policy scheme.