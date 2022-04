The league leaders will now travel to south London on Monday, 14th March to take on Patrick Vieira's side, with the match being broadcast LIVE on Sky Sports.

Palace last faced Man City at the Etihad in October, where they came away with a famous victory courtesy of goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher. The Eagles remain the last side to beat Pep Guardiola's team in the league.

Match details