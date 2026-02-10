To follow Palace on WhatsApp Channels, simply click the link here on a device which has WhatsApp installed.

The Channel will serve as the home of matchday information, ensuring match-going supporters are kept as up-to-date as possible, as well as being sent the latest matchday content, including press conferences, team news and results.

What kind of content can I expect?

A dedicated feed of matchday content – line-ups, results, post-match interviews and highlights – as-and-when it goes live.

Breaking news for matchgoing attendees, including updates on ticketing, travel and in-stadium information.

How do I follow on WhatsApp channels?

Alternatively, WhatsApp users will see a tab called ‘Updates’. On the mobile version of WhatsApp, this is in the bottom-left corner of the screen, next to ‘Calls’.

Tap here to find information from the channels you subscribe to. Just search for ‘Crystal Palace Football Club’ – and tap ‘Follow’ – to start receiving messages.

Notifications are set by default to ‘muted’ – so if you want to be notified on your device when we post, you’ll need to tap into the channel, and then hit the ‘Bell’ icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

You should then see a message saying ‘Notifications are unmuted.’ This is vital for being the first to receive breaking news!

What else do I need to know?

Messages on WhatsApp channels are delivered via the channel one-way (from Palace to supporters).

That means that, while you can’t reply to messages like in personal chats, on WhatsApp, you can react with emojis – and see which posts get the most reactions.

The information of both administrators and followers is protected. Who you choose to follow is also private.