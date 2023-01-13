Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams, wherever they are.

The line-up begins with Crystal Palace Under-21s’ winner-takes-all clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup (Friday, 13th January, 13:00 GMT).

Victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup would see Palace progress from Group E into the round of 16 in the competition.

Manager Patrick Vieira's press conference, which commences at the same time, will be available on Palace TV later in the day, while the official Palace website, cpfc.co.uk, will feature the best of the quotes.

The following day, Palace Under-18s are in action away at Fulham Under-18s, kicking-off at 11:00 GMT on Saturday, 14th January.

The two sides have both been regular title contenders in Under-18 Premier League South in recent seasons, with only goal difference currently separating them in this season's table.

In Premier League action, live commentary will be available from Stamford Bridge as Palace travel to take on Chelsea at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 15th January.

And at 19:00 GMT on Monday, 16th January, Paddy McCarthy's Under-21s are in action once more, hosting Fulham Under-21s at Champion Hill.

Combined with other results, a win could see the Palace development squad move top of the Premier League 2 table.

