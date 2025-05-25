Please note that free tickets for the 'party on the pitch' at Selhurst Park are now fully booked; however, a ticket is not required to attend the parade.

Travel information

Additional train services are planned to be running before (from 09:30 until 12:30) and after (14:30 to 18:30) the event, calling at Selhurst and Norwood Junction Stations.

Please note, however, due to the expected large crowds, it may be necessary for certain stations to restrict access on the day, or close altogether at short notice, in the interests of public safety.

This is most likely to be the case at Selhurst station, which may close or operate as ‘exit only’ after the event.

We strongly encourage fans not to drive to the event. Local authorities will be implementing local road closures of a number of roads impacted by the Parade route from 6.00am, in the interests of public safety. This is likely to significantly increase the level of traffic locally, with delays to journeys expected. There will be particular roads closed for Health & Safety reasons in the interest of everyone attending the event.

Road closures

WHITEHORSE LANE AND SIDE ROADS

Whitehorse Lane - between its junctions with South Norwood Hill and Whitehorse Road Clifton Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Farnley Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Thirsk Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Ladbrook Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Park Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Egerton Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Holmewood Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane St Mary’s Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Canham Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Whitworth Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Wrights Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Dixon Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Nugent Road - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane Cranleigh Gardens - at its junction with Whitehorse Lane

MATCHDAY/EVENT CLOSURES ALSO IN FORCE

Holmesdale Road - between its junctions with Clifton Road and Upper Grove

Park Road - between its junctions with Whitehorse Lane and Selhurst Road

Sangley Road - between its junctions with Park Road and Huntley Road

Clifton Road - between its junctions with Pembroke Road and Prince Road

We advise fans to please read this information carefully, planning your journey in advance and leaving additional time for your journey to and from the parade.