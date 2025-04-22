If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Love Football, Protect the Game

Please ensure that you read Arsenal’s visiting supporters guide as well as a list of prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For security purposes, supporters will be searched when entering Emirates Stadium. These thorough searches will be carried out by Arsenal Football Club security, and search dogs may be present at the turnstiles.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium. Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium. Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Supporters are also reminded that the Emirates Stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas. Anyone found smoking will be ejected from the ground.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Tickets & entry

Tickets for this match are sold out. To join the Waiting List (for all Season Ticket Holders and Members), please click here.

For any ticketing enquiries on matchday the Box Office is situated next to the Armoury Store on the West side of the Stadium.

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital download to your Apple and Google wallet, emailed to the ticket owner.

Supporters who are unable to use digital tickets should please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket; you will then be added to a duplicates list to be collected at Arsenal. If you are traveling to the game with somebody who can download your ticket for you, this is advised, in order to avoid potential queues at Emirates Stadium.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The ‘away’ turnstiles at the Emirates Stadium are situated at the South-East corner of the ground (entrances K and L). Turnstiles open two hours prior to kick-off.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!