If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Bournemouth's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Visiting Supporters are seated in Vitality East Stand Blocks 21-24 and are accessed via Turnstile F.

Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Match Tickets

Tickets for this match have sold out.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for this fixture are paper tickets. Supporters had the choice of receiving via postage for £1.50, or collection from Palace.

Travelling by train

The nearest train station to the stadium is Pokesdown for Boscombe, which is roughly a mile from the ground and around a 15 minute walk away. This station is not currently accessible for wheelchair users.

Exit the station and turn right down the main Christchurch Road (A35) for 400m and turn right into Gloucester Road. Follow signs for Kings Park to arrive at Vitality Stadium.

A large majority of trains arrive at Bournemouth Central Train Station, which is accessible to wheelchair users.

Leave the station by the south exit (facing Asda) and turn left to head towards the main road.

Turn left again and walk straight up Holdenhurst Road for around 25 minutes, until you reach a roundabout at which you turn right into Kings Park Drive. Vitality Stadium is on the left.

The m2 More Bus service runs from Pokesdown for Boscombe Station and brings supporters closer to the stadium via Boscombe. All supporters with a valid match ticket can receive a £1 discount on dayrider tickets. All the buses are equipped with USB charging facilities.