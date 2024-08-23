If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

With a capacity crowd expected for our first home game of the season, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Are tickets still available?

This game is sold out; the only way to buy a ticket for the match is via our resale platform. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

Limited Premium Hospitality packages for this fixture are also available.

Notice to Season Ticket Holders

Ahead of our first competitive match of the season at Selhurst Park, Season Ticket Holders are kindly reminded to please download your 24/25 Season Tickets as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet.

You can find out how to do so here.

If you have not currently received either a physical or digital 24/25 Season Ticket, but are expecting one, please call the Box Office on 0333 360 1861, or visit the Box Office in person ahead of Saturday's match.

If you haven’t applied for a card, and you are unable to use digital tickets, you will need to contact the Box Office for a ticket, in person or over the phone. Please expect long queues at the Box Office on matchday.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

To download your new pass via the App, please:

Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your Season Ticket. Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right. Click ‘TICKETS’. Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’. Click on your Season Ticket. Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Alternatively, each Season Ticket Holder will have received an email with a direct link to download their ticket on the 13th, 14th, or 15th of August. Click the link in the email for either Apple or Google Wallet and follow the on screen instructions.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Can't make the match?

We want to ensure every seat in Selhurst Park is full for the start of the season, ready to get behind the team.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make a home match this season, don't let your seat go to waste.

Find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles open at 13:00 BST ahead of the 15:00 kick-off.

For detailed instructions on how to use your digital ticket to get through the turnstiles, please watch the video below: