Tickets remain available for this match through the Crystal Palace ticketing website.

These are piced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, and £5 for Under-18s.

The match will also be broadcast live on Palace TV+. Please note that this stream will not be available to view for users in France.

Travel

Before you Travel

Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Please ensure you read our latest supporters' guide here.

Away fans can find a stadium guide here.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles will open at 13:00 BST ahead of the 15:00 kick-off.

For detailed instructions on how to use your digital ticket to get through the turnstiles, please watch the video below: