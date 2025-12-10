If you're travelling to Ireland, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

Tickets & Collection

Tickets are sold out for this fixture.

All supporters will be required to collect tickets in-person at The Wild Duck, on 17/20 Sycamore St, Temple Bar, Dublin. Food and drink will also be available for supporters to purchase here – including pints of Guinness at €6.85 each.

This is to ensure that tickets are only used by supporters that are eligible. Upon collection, supporters will need to show ID (passport, driving licence).

Random spot checks will take place at the Tallaght Stadium to ensure only those who have purchased through the club are able to attend.

Ticket collection at The Wild Duck will be open between 14:00-19:00 GMT on Wednesday, 10th December and between 10:00-17:00 on Thursday, 11th December.

However, if any supporters are unable to personally collect their ticket during these hours, a further collection office will be available at the Tallaght Stadium from 18:00 until kick-off. However, we expect long queues, and highly recommend collecting tickets in the city centre.

Any supporters who need to make alternative arrangements should contact the ticketing team at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by calling 0333 360 1861.

Seating

All tickets were purchased from our own ticketing system. However, supporters were not be able to select their precise seat, as we were unable to obtain a seating plan from Shelbourne for the away section.