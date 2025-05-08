If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Tottenham's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Visiting supporters are accommodated in Blocks 114-118 in the North-East corner of the stadium which are accessed via Entrance 11 and 12. Visiting supporters should approach the stadium via Worcester Avenue.

All fans will go through “airport style” security checks and bag searches. Tottenham strongly advise supporters not to bring a bag into the stadium - however, the following bags will be permitted into the stadium following a search:

Clear carrier bags with a maximum size of 30cm long x 30cm high (Personal bags that do not meet the criteria must not be put inside these bags)

Personal bags of A4 size or smaller (21 cm long x 30cm high)

If you have a medical condition which requires you to bring a bag or other equipment that does not fit within a personal bag of A4 size or smaller, please see the information under 'Medical Exemption to Bag Policy' on this page.

For a comprehensive list of prohibited items, please visit Ask Spurs for further information.

Please note, laptops sleeves are permitted provided they are no larger than 37cm x 31 cm.

You may have to queue for longer if you choose to bring a bag.

Match Tickets

All tickets for this fixture will be digital ticket downloads to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after you have purchased your tickets, and your name will be added to a duplications list for collection at Spurs.

Supporters are reminded that they are not allowed to transfer tickets without authority from the club. If you purchase a ticket and are then unable to attend, please contact the box office, who will be able to arrange for a refund as long as this is done before Friday, 9th May 17:00.

Any supporter who is found passing on their tickets will receive an instant ban on purchasing future away tickets.

Travel information

The stadium is a public transport destination, so plan your journey using the wide range of transport options available.

It is advised you arrive early to avoid busy public transport times and clear security. The stadium is open two hours before kick-off.

Travelling by train, Tube & Overground

London Overground services operate from Liverpool Street, Enfield Town and Cheshunt stations to White Hart Lane station. The station is fully accessible and is approximately a five-minute walk to the stadium.

Greater Anglia services operate from Liverpool Street, Cambridge and Stansted Airport to Northumberland Park, which is fully accessible and is approximately a 10-minute walk to the stadium.

Greater Anglia services operate from Liverpool Street, Cambridge and Stansted Airport) to Tottenham Hale station. The station is also served by the Victoria line on the London Underground. The station is fully accessible and is approximately a 25-minute walk to the stadium.

Please note, the Victoria line will be especially busy on matchdays, particularly for weeknight matches before the game when fans will be travelling at the same time as commuters are travelling home.

More transport options can be found here.