Travelling by train
The quickest way to get to London Stadium is to walk from Stratford Station following the signposted routes.
Stratford Station is served by National Rail services operated by Greater Anglia and c2c and London Overground, Docklands Light Railway and London Underground.
Stratford station and Stratford International station are the busiest stations, so you may wish to plan your journey to use one of the other stations around the Olympic Park. Please see the map on page five here to assist with planning which station will provide the best route to the visitors section at entrance D.
Stratford International Station is served by South Eastern Trains services.
For more information visit National Rail and Transport for London.
By bus
Stratford Bus Station and Stratford City Bus Stations are located in close proximity to Stratford Station.
Buses that run to these stations are numbers: 25, 86, 97, 104, 108, 158, 241, 257, 262, 276, 308, 425, 473, D8.
By car
There is no parking available at London Stadium and parking restrictions will be in place and enforced in the local area.
Supporters' coach
We have one supporters coach travelling from Selhurst Park.
Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 11:45 GMT. Click here to book.
Other useful information
Security and bag searches will take place on all bridges leading to the stadium. You may be requested to open your own bag to allow it to be searched. Each bridge will have a dedicated lane for accessibility supporters.
Supporters may be asked to show photo ID on matchday. This is to ensure the named ticket holder is in attendance.
The visiting supporters' entrance is located at Turnstile D. If you have any enquiries while outside the stadium please visit West Ham's dedicated visitor supporters tent directly opposite. Visiting supporters are advised to arrive via Bridge 4 where there is lift access to Turnstile D.
In the visiting supporters section, supporters have the option to purchase hot and cold drinks and an array of food including nachos, hot-dogs and pies. There is an assortment of confectionery items available. There is also a dedicated programme seller on the concourse.
West Ham strongly encourage that all supporters arrive early at the Stadium to avoid missing kick-off. Supporters will be able to access the Stadium Island, with Club London hospitality Entrance B opening 2 hours and 30 minutes and general admission turnstiles opening 1 hours and 30 minutes before kick-off.
The area outside of turnstile D (visiting supporters’ turnstiles) is exclusively available to away supporters after the match. This zone is in place for the safety of all supporters and to enable all supporters to leave the Stadium via designated routes to train stations and the visiting supporters’ coach park.
The nearest cash machine/ATM facility is available on the Olympic Park outside of the Podium Café and ArcelorMittal Orbit. Please note all internal food kiosks take credit/debit cards and Apple/Android Pay.
Match Details
- Saturday, 18th January
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- London Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+