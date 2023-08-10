Here’s everything you need to know about Palace Women’s new home…

Getting to the VBS Community Stadium

By Car

Postcode: SM1 2EY

There will be limited matchday parking available on site at the VBS Community Stadium which must be booked in advance for each fixture, and will not be available to reserve on the day.

Travel along the M25 to junction 8, then north on the A217 for about 15-20 minutes. Stay on the A217 to the traffic lights with the Cheam Road (A232) and turn right toward Sutton.

If you have booked matchday parking, follow the A232 until you make a left turn into Gander Green Lane. Follow the road up past West Sutton train station, and follow the signs right into the ground.

If you have NOT booked parking, keep going until you reach the Sutton one-way system and turn left into St Nicholas Way and then left again into the Gibson Road municipal car-park. It is then a relatively short walk down Collingwood Road.

It takes no more than 15 minutes to walk from Gibson Road to the Stadium. Supporters should still aim to walk via Gander Green Lane, as all supporters will be admitted via Entrance A on the west side of the Stadium.

How do I book parking?

Matchday parking will soon be available to book for fixtures via the Crystal Palace ticketing website.

By Rail

It is recommended that supporters use Sutton station, which is on the main lines out of Victoria and London Bridge, and is at the top end of Sutton High Street, about 20 minutes’ walk from the ground.

Alternatively, West Sutton railway station is adjacent to the ground. It is served by Thameslink trains via Wimbledon or Sutton. Come out of West Sutton station and turn right into Gander Green Lane and the ground is about 100 yards further along.

Supporters are, as ever, advised to check their route before travelling.

By Bus

Two buses between Morden and Sutton stations run conveniently close to the stadium: route 413 bus goes down Gander Green Lane, which leads to Entrance A on the west side of the Stadium.

Bus number 80 runs along Collingwood Road. Supporters can then reach entrance A by following the path through Collingwood Rec and circling around up Gander Green Lane.

Supporters are, as ever, advised to check their route before travelling.

By Bike

We happily encourage supporters to cycle to the stadium where possible. Parking is available via Gander Green Lane, opposite the ground's VIP entrance – stewards will be able to guide you on the day.

What other parking is nearby?

If you are unable to reserve parking at the ground, the nearest available parking is the Gibson Road multi-storey car-park.

There is also street parking available on the surrounding residential roads, but please be respectful of our neighbours.