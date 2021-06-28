To view your tickets, access Membership benefits and view your Loyalty Points, your online Palace account must be linked to your ticketing account.

To do this is simple - all you need is your ‘Client Reference Number'.

This is a number that is unique to you, and will be have been provided to you if you’ve ever bought anything from our box office, like a Season Ticket, Membership or ticket.

If you know your Client Reference Number

Login to your Palace account

Go to your profile page by clicking here

Select ‘Link account’ on the right hand side, under ‘Link your Ticketing account’

When prompted, enter your Client Reference Number and confirm

Go back to your profile - your Client Reference Number should now show

Don’t know your Client Reference Number?

If you have a Season Ticket or Membership card, find your Client Reference Number printed there. Example shown below.

Your Client Reference Number will also be on any ticketing confirmation emails we've sent you - displayed as 'Client Ref: 123456' or 'YOUR NAME (Client Reference Number)'

Still can’t find it? Contact the box office on 08712 000 071 or boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Once you have it, follow the steps shown above: ‘If you know your Client Reference Number’

Never had a Client Reference Number?