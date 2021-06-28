To view your tickets, access Membership benefits and view your Loyalty Points, your online Palace account must be linked to your ticketing account.
To do this is simple - all you need is your ‘Client Reference Number'.
This is a number that is unique to you, and will be have been provided to you if you’ve ever bought anything from our box office, like a Season Ticket, Membership or ticket.
If you know your Client Reference Number
- Login to your Palace account
- Go to your profile page by clicking here
- Select ‘Link account’ on the right hand side, under ‘Link your Ticketing account’
- When prompted, enter your Client Reference Number and confirm
- Go back to your profile - your Client Reference Number should now show
Don’t know your Client Reference Number?
- If you have a Season Ticket or Membership card, find your Client Reference Number printed there. Example shown below.
- Your Client Reference Number will also be on any ticketing confirmation emails we've sent you - displayed as 'Client Ref: 123456' or 'YOUR NAME (Client Reference Number)'
- Still can’t find it? Contact the box office on 08712 000 071 or boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
- Once you have it, follow the steps shown above: ‘If you know your Client Reference Number’
Never had a Client Reference Number?
- Login to your Palace account
- Go to your profile page by clicking here
- Select ‘Link account’ on the right hand side, under ‘Link your Ticketing account’
- Scroll down to ‘Can I setup a new account?’ and click the option to create a new Client Reference Number
- Go back to your profile - your Client Reference Number should now show