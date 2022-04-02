For the first time this year's World Cup will take place in winter, meaning it affects the English domestic calendar significantly.

It sees the Premier League start earlier and finish later, and take a break to accommodate the tournament.

Find out how the World Cup will affect Crystal Palace's 2022/23 season below.

When is the 2022 World Cup?

This year's World Cup runs from November 21st - December 18th. The final will be held at the Lusail Stadium in Doha at 15:00 GMT, with the third-place play-off the day before.

There will be 32 teams in eight groups of four, completing the group stages with four games a day over 12 days. Matches will kick-off between 10-19:00 GMT.

How does it affect domestic football dates?

The Premier League will start earlier, on August 6th. There will then be 16 match rounds until November 12/13th, when the league will begin a five-week break.

It will resume on Boxing Day, December 26th, and end on May 28th - a week later than the current season.

Palace's fixtures have not yet been confirmed for 2022/23.

The rest of the English Football League and Scottish Premiership will begin on July 30th.

Will Palace have any call-ups?

Possibly. With Belgium (Christian Benteke), Denmark (Joachim Andersen), Senegal (Cheikhou Kouyaté), Ghana (Jordan Ayew) and England (Conor Gallagher, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell) having qualified, several current players would be in-line for call-ups if the tournament was next month.

But, with seven months still to go, Palace's international roster could shift.

Michael Olise also competed with France Under-21s recently, and Sion Spence and Scott Banks have represented Wales and Scotland's Under-21s respectively. The two nations could still qualify.

Who will England face?

England have been drawn to face Iran, the United States and Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Group B.

Scotland play Ukraine in June, and the winner will face Scotland in a European play-off to determine which country finalises Group B.