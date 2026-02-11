Sausage Rolls (£4.20)

Made in-house by our own chefs, fresh for every match.

Early Bird Offers

What's more, fans arriving early can take advantage of our Early Bird offers: enjoy a discounted range of food items and drinks, available at all food and drink concourses up until 45 minutes before kick-off (18:45).

Meal Deals are also available at all of our concourses, and in the Fanzone, ideal places for an early dinner; take a look at the menu at each concourse to find out what’s on offer!