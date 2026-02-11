Don’t have time to make it home before the game? Supporters are encouraged to make their way to the ground early, and enjoy a refreshed menu across many of our food and drinks concourses:
With Crystal Palace facing Burnley in an early-evening kick-off tonight (19:30 GMT), we’re excited to reveal new food items available from our concourses at Selhurst Park – ideal for pre-match dinner plans!
Jerk Chicken Burgers (£8.50)
- Topped with our own in-house jerk mayo and pink slaw.
- All of our Caribbean food, including our Jerk Chicken, is marinated and BBQ'd in house by our Caribbean chefs.
Special Fries (£8.50) – the toppings for which change every matchday:
- For tonight’s game, we’re offering delicious Chilli Beef Loaded Fries (see below!).
- These can be purchased in the Upper & Lower Holmesdale, and the Eagles’ Nest outlet in the Main Stand.
Loaded Chicken & Chips boxes (£8.50) / Quorn & Chips boxes (£7.50)
-
Topped with our in-house jerk sauce, garlic mayo and fresh garnish.
-
These can be purchased in the Upper & Lower Holmesdale.
Pizzas (£9.50 margarita; £10 pepperoni)
- Made using genuine hand-crafted Italian pizza bases, with Fior Di Latte mozzarella.
Sausage Rolls (£4.20)
- Made in-house by our own chefs, fresh for every match.
Early Bird Offers
What's more, fans arriving early can take advantage of our Early Bird offers: enjoy a discounted range of food items and drinks, available at all food and drink concourses up until 45 minutes before kick-off (18:45).
Meal Deals are also available at all of our concourses, and in the Fanzone, ideal places for an early dinner; take a look at the menu at each concourse to find out what’s on offer!
Please note that Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium. Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.