As a club, we are firm in our stance: for the safety and comfort of all in attendance at Selhurst Park, only home supporters should be seated in home sections.

As previously announced, ticket sharing has been turned off for this fixture; enhanced searching will be in operation, with all supporters searched on their way in; and identity checks will take place across the stadium.

Supporters who are found to have shared their ticket without the prior authorisation of the club will be banned from buying match tickets going forward – with no exceptions.

Anybody who is not a Season Ticket Holder or a Member and who has gained unauthorised access to the stadium will be ejected from the ground immediately.

We encourage all supporters to arrive as early as possible to facilitate smooth access to the stadium, and kindly ask for your patience to allow our staff to carry out these checks, particularly in the period immediately preceding the 16:00 BST kick-off.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.