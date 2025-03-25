Fulham have released a statement – which can be read here – which advises: ‘Similarly to our Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace last month, there will be a revised bag policy for both home & away supporters seated in the Putney End.

‘We will be operating a strict no bag policy for Putney End supporters for this fixture. Flags and musical instruments are also not permitted.

‘Any supporter attempting to enter the Putney End with a bag will be directed to the bag drop facility, which has a mandatory fee of £5 and is donated to Fulham FC Foundation.

‘In line with our current bag policy, there remains an exemption process which can be requested by contacting enquiries@fulhamfc.com, whereby supporters will be provided with an exemption certificate to show stewards on matchday.

‘Further information on our bag policy and bag drop facility can be found here.’

Having spoken further with Fulham, the club can confirm that – as per our Premier League fixture last month – only small handbags, or bags containing medical equipment, will be permitted.

Supporters bringing bags containing medical equipment should contact Fulham in advance as per the statement above, and arrive early to allow time for searching to take place.

Additionally, flags will only be permitted in the Putney away end if supporters provide proof of a fire certificate.

Match Details