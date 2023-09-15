Planned industrial action by the ASLEF Union means Avanti West Coast will be unable to operate any services between London and Manchester on the day of the game.

Whilst subject to change, the current situation means supporters heading to the north west will have to make alternative arrangements, or travel on the days before and after the match.

We sympathise with those travelling for the inconvenience this will cause, and we know how desperately disappointing this is for supporters simply looking to make their way to the match in the most straight forward and sustainable fashion.

We advise any ticket holders with concerns to contact the Box Office.