We ask that you read it closely before departing for the game.
COVID-19 Health Declaration
- Supporters MUST complete a Health Declaration before attending the game. Please click here to do so.
Other information
Supporters are reminded to allow extra journey time both before and after the match and note the specific arrangements in place for this match.
The home club will be carrying out COVID-19 checks in addition to the usual stadium entry and security pre-turnstile checks ahead of the game.
As with previous matches against Crystal Palace, the club will be also implementing various safety measures towards the end of the match, where supporters leaving the Amex to reach the coach park, park and rides and car parks will be directed clockwise to reach their destination.
As a result of the safety measures being implemented, coach departures will be delayed by around 15 minutes.
Visiting supporters have previously been required to remain in the concourse for safety purposes for approximately 25 minutes after the final whistle, and may be asked to do so again.
There will be a special train at 22:41 for visiting supporters, and those wishing to use this will be escorted to Falmer Station in good time. The service will call at Three Bridges, East Croydon, Selhurst, Clapham Junction and London Victoria.
Please note the following applies to home and away supporters:
-
Bags: Bags over A4 size are not permitted into the stadium.
-
Bottle policy: Solid containers and flasks are not permitted into the stadium and only clear plastic water bottles 500ml or lower will be permitted with bottle tops being removed on entry.
-
Food and drink: Refreshments are available from catering units outside the stadium as well as from the kiosks inside the concourses. Dick’s Bar will be open for home fans only for this match.
-
Opening times: Turnstiles open at 18:00, two hours before kick-off.
-
Smoking: The Amex stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in all areas.
-
Banners/flags: You are required to obtain authorisation from the club in advance to bring banners over 150cm x 150cm. To gain this please email: supporter.services@bhafc.co.uk.
-
Facial identification: Supporters are requested to remove any hats, hoods and any items of clothing obscuring their face when passing through the turnstiles - with the exception of COVID masks, which must be worn while queuing.
-
Covid status check: Due to government Plan B requirements, supporters may be subject to COVID-19 status checks on entry. Any person not able to show the correct documentation will be refused entry. More information about COVID passes can be found here.
-
Face coverings: Face coverings must be worn in confined areas such as the concourses and in congested areas such as queues; and when travelling to and from the match by public transport. We would also strongly recommend they’re worn inside the stadium bowl at all times.
-
Ticket checks: Visiting supporters will be required to show matching ID to the name written on their ticket in order to gain entry
-
Drugs and pyrotechnics: The club operate a zero tolerance policy on drugs and pyrotechnics. Any persons found in possession of such items will be refused entry and may be subject to arrest.