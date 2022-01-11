We ask that you read it closely before departing for the game.

COVID-19 Health Declaration

Supporters MUST complete a Health Declaration before attending the game. Please click here to do so.

Other information

Supporters are reminded to allow extra journey time both before and after the match and note the specific arrangements in place for this match.

The home club will be carrying out COVID-19 checks in addition to the usual stadium entry and security pre-turnstile checks ahead of the game.

As with previous matches against Crystal Palace, the club will be also implementing various safety measures towards the end of the match, where supporters leaving the Amex to reach the coach park, park and rides and car parks will be directed clockwise to reach their destination.

As a result of the safety measures being implemented, coach departures will be delayed by around 15 minutes.

Visiting supporters have previously been required to remain in the concourse for safety purposes for approximately 25 minutes after the final whistle, and may be asked to do so again.

There will be a special train at 22:41 for visiting supporters, and those wishing to use this will be escorted to Falmer Station in good time. The service will call at Three Bridges, East Croydon, Selhurst, Clapham Junction and London Victoria.

Please note the following applies to home and away supporters: