It was a seven-goal thriller last time these teams faced each in the WSL, and Sunday is set to be yet another exciting matchday in south London.
Tickets for the match – which kicks off at 12:30 – are on general sale now.
Crystal Palace Women are back at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday (27th April, 12:30 BST), hosting West Ham in a must-win Barclays Women's Super League clash; here's how to get tickets, and be part of the action on matchday!
If it’s your first time visiting the VBS Community Stadium, we recommend reading our Supporters Guide to Sutton.
Before starting your journey, please ensure to have your match ticket downloaded on your mobile device and arrive early to avoid large queues at turnstiles when entering the ground.
Please note that large cameras/camera lens attachments are not permitted at the VBS Community Stadium. Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside the VBS Community Stadium.
We have been advised that, due to engineering work on some routes, there be will be no train service through West Sutton station on Sunday, 27th April.
Fans attending Crystal Palace Women v West Ham United on Sunday should be aware that the London Marathon is taking place earlier in the day.
Although the VBS Community Stadium is not directly on the marathon route, travel across London – especially central areas – may be busier than usual, with some road closures and public transport delays.
Supporters are advised to allow extra time for their journey and check live travel updates before setting off.
Arrive early and enjoy our Fanzone, opening from 11:00 (1.5 hours before kick-off) and packed with entertainment for all ages.
Situated just beyond the Collingwood Road Stand, the Fanzone is the ideal place for pre-match fun, games, entertainment and refreshments.
11:00 BST: Turnstiles and Fanzone Open
11:30: Line-ups announced
12:30: Kick-off!
Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.
Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
Away supporters should be aware that there is a dedicated away section at each match in the WSL, with clubs responsible for selling seats to their own travelling supporters.
We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.
All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.
Tickets for the West Ham game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.
Seated
Standing
Crystal Palace v West Ham