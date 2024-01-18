If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Arsenal's supporters' guide here.

Fans can also find out more about matchday safety and security here – and a list of prohibited items here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Arsenal Football Club operates a zero tolerance policy towards abusive or anti-social behaviour in any form. If supporters wish to report an incident or concern they should report this to the nearest steward or, alternatively, send the text message FOUL to our ‘See Something, Say Something’ SMS reporting service on 67777 together with a description of the incident.

Tickets

Tickets for this match are sold out.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

For any ticketing enquiries on matchday the Box Office is situated next to the Armoury Store on the West side of the Stadium.

Arriving at the Stadium

The ’Away’ turnstiles will open at 11:00am; Arsenal advise supporters to arrive as early as possible.

The ‘Away’ turnstiles are situated at the Southeast corner of the ground (entrances K and L). There are several ways to approach this part of the ground.

If arriving from Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line), on leaving the station turn left and walk down Holloway Road for approximately 10 minutes turn right into Hornsey Road, walk straight down and the Stadium is in front of you. If you then take the stairs to the right of the Armoury store up to podium level and again keeping the stadium on your left, you will reach entrances K and L in about 250 yards.

Finally, if you come into Arsenal Underground station on the Piccadilly line, when you come out of the station turn right and follow the road as it turns to the left, you are now in Drayton Park, ignore the first steps you see on your right-hand side and continue along Drayton Park for 5 minutes. On your right you will see the Danny Fiszman Bridge; cross over and this leads you directly to the away entrances.

Travelling by public transport

Getting to Emirates Stadium is simple. London's comprehensive public transport network will take you within a few minutes’ walk of the ground and clearly located signs will help pedestrians find their way from stations or bus stops. The stadium has a colour coding system to signify different areas. Please note visiting spectators are located in the green quadrant, to the south-east of the stadium.

By Tube:

Arsenal (Piccadilly Line) is the nearest tube station, around three minutes’ walk from the ground. There is no step-free access leading from the station platforms to the station exit.

Finsbury Park (Victoria, Piccadilly Lines and Great Northern rail) around a 10-minute walk - should be slightly less crowded. Finsbury Park station is wheelchair accessible and is likely to be the least congested route to the stadium for wheelchair access.

Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line, North London Line and Great Northern rail) around a 10-minute walk - should be slightly less crowded. Highbury & Islington station is wheelchair accessible.

By Train:

King's Cross is the main connecting station for national rail and many underground lines. From here you can travel to the ground via the Piccadilly Line (to Arsenal) or the Victoria Line (to Highbury & Islington). King’s Cross station is wheelchair accessible

Overground: alternatively, a short-overground rail journey of one stop will take you to Finsbury Park station.

Please note: Holloway Road station will be exit-only before matches and closed for up to two hours after the match. Pre-match eastbound trains non-stopping. Drayton Park is also closed on match days.