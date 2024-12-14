If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Love Football, Protect the Game

Supporters are encouraged to read the Amex Stadium's away fans guide here, as well as a list of prohibited items.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.

Supporters are advised not to travel unless they are in possession of a valid match ticket.

You are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Supporters are also reminded that The Amex Stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

Brighton operate a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and pyrotechnics. Any persons found in possession of such items will be refused entry and may be subject to arrest.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Tickets & entry

Tickets for the Brighton fixture are offered via digital download, similar to accessing Selhurst Park.

Every supporter will have their name on their digital ticket, and must show photo ID that matches the name on the ticket in order to gain entry to Amex Stadium.

Each individual ticket holder will be emailed their ticket to download. If the name on the ticket does not match with your identification, you may be denied entry to the stadium.

As with all games we advise to arrive early to avoid any potential queues.

Away turnstiles open at 12:00 GMT. Supporters are requested to remove any hats, hoods and any items of clothing obscuring their face whilst passing through the turnstiles.

Bags over A4 size are not permitted into the stadium. Solid containers and flasks are not permitted and only clear plastic water bottles 500ml or lower will be permitted with bottle tops being removed on entry.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

Travelling by train

There will be a special train for visiting supporters, and those wishing to use this will be escorted to Falmer Station in good time. The service will call at Three Bridges, East Croydon, Clapham Junction and London Victoria. This is the quickest way back to South London. Please check Southern’s website before you travel.

Falmer station is just a couple of minutes walk from the north concourse of the Amex Stadium. It is served by Southern Rail and is approximately nine minutes from Brighton mainline station, with trains serving Falmer on a regular basis.

Home and away fans can travel free on buses and trains within the Free Travel Zone on production of your Premier League matchday or season ticket; see this page for more information. Included in this travel scheme are all Brighton & Hove Buses, including Lewes to Ringmer, Uckfield and Royal Tunbridge Wells, and the 700/N700 Stagecoach Coastline services from Worthing.

If you are travelling from outside the Travel Zone, simply buy a ticket to the last station on the zone perimeter (shown here). You may also wish to consider parking at Brighton or Lewes station (please check tariff board) and taking the train to Falmer.