If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Love Football, Protect the Game

Supporters are encouraged to read the Amex Stadium's entry guidelines here, including a full list of prohibited items.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.

Supporters are advised not to travel unless they are in possession of a valid match ticket.

You are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited.

Brighton have an Anti-Social text abuse line that supporters can use to report any incidents to the club. The text number is 07880196442.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Tickets

Tickets for the Brighton fixture are offered via digital download, similar to accessing Selhurst Park.

Every supporter will have their name on their digital ticket, and must carry photo ID or their season ticket/membership card/digital pass, matching the name on the ticket.

Each individual ticket holder will be emailed their ticket to download. If the name on the ticket does not match with your identification, you may be denied entry to the stadium.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Green Football Weekend

Crystal Palace are supporting Green Football Weekend, a game-wide initiative to tackle climate change.

Supporters are therefore highly encouraged to travel to the Amex Stadium via public transport.

We are partnered with the UK's first green train booking service, Train Hugger.

Train Hugger plant one tree for every booking made via a unique link through the club’s website and emails.

Our fans pay the same price for their train tickets and make a positive impact every time they book a journey to the match.

Find out more about what Palace are doing for the Planet here.

Travelling by train

Falmer station is just a couple of minutes walk from the north concourse of the Amex Stadium. It is served by Southern Rail and is approximately nine minutes from Brighton mainline station, with trains serving Falmer on a regular basis. Please check Southern’s website before you travel.

Brighton & Hove Albion offers away fans free travel on buses and trains within the Free Travel Zone (see map on this page). You can use your matchday ticket or season ticket to use most services between 11:30 and 21:00 for a 15:00 kick-off.

If you are travelling from outside the Travel Zone, simply buy a ticket to the last station on the zone perimeter (shown here). You may also wish to consider parking at Brighton or Lewes station (please check tariff board) and taking the train to Falmer.