If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Everton's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Tickets available

Away tickets for this fixture remain available.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Tickets are offered via digital download, similar to accessing Selhurst Park.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk, who will arrange for tickets to be collected at Everton.

Distribution of these tickets will be through an online portal. The lead ticket purchaser will be emailed full instructions on how to download and to share tickets.

Free coach travel

We are pleased to offer free return coach travel for Season Ticket holders and Members travelling to this fixture.

Coach tickets are limited to one per person, offered on a first-come first-served basis, and must be booked in advance.

They are available to book for Season Ticket holders and Members here.

Please note, if a non-Season Ticket holder or non-Member is looking to book a coach space, they will either need to become a Member first (from just £25), or pay £50 for their coach ticket.

Travelling by train

Lime Street Railway Station is two miles from Goodison Park. A taxi rank is located at Lime Street Station (fares usually cost between £7-£9). Alternatively, take a bus from Queens Square station.

On matchdays, the Merseyrail Northern Line serves Kirkdale Station, which is approximately one mile from Goodison Park. Trains to Kirkdale depart from Liverpool Central Station, which is a short walk from Liverpool Lime Street Station should your original train arrive here. Changes can also be made from Moorfields Station to connect to the Northern Line.

Trains also run from the North, starting at Ormskirk and Kirkby (delays may occur if rail works are in place).