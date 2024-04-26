If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Fulham's away supporter information here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

The Putney End incorporates both the official visiting supporters seating and a home section. Please note that there is no longer a Mixed area. There are shared facilities along the length of the Putney End concourse.

Entering the stadium

The stadium opens 90 minutes prior to Kick-Off and Fulham recommend that you are inside not later than 45 minutes before the start of the game. This will allow plenty of time to familiarise yourself with your area, the concourse facilities and the location of your seats.

Visiting fans tickets are located in the Putney End, with entrances on Stevenage Road on the side closest to Bishop's Park.

If you require extra help accessing the stadium then please visit Gate 1, which is located immediately to the left of the red brick turnstile block, as you face the entrances. A member of our Access Stewarding team will be pleased to assist you with entry and if required access to your seat. The Access team are easily identifiable in green jackets.

A steward is located at each gate to help with any queries. If your ticket is damaged, or entry is denied, then the best course of action is to visit the stadium Ticket Office in the Johnny Haynes Stand for further assistance.

Match Tickets

Tickets for this match have sold out.

All tickets for this fixture are paper tickets and have been mailed to the payment owner.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Bag Policy

There is no definitive list of items that can or cannot be brought into the stadium. Fulham's stewards will use their own judgement to assess items and a Left Luggage facility is available in the event that you have an item with which can’t be brought inside.

Once you have entered the stadium a member of Craven Cottage's stewarding team may ask to conduct a quick search of any bags or containers. Bags are generally permitted inside the stadium provided that they will fit neatly and safely underneath your seat.