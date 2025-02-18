Important information for fans attending

Fulham have released a statement – which can be read here – announcing a 'strict no bags policy for this fixture.'

The statement confirms that: "Bags that are compliant with our standard matchday bag policy regulations will still not be permitted into the ground on Saturday. Flags and musical instruments are also not permitted.

"Any supporter attempting to enter the Putney End with a bag will be directed to the Bag Drop facility, which has a mandatory fee of £5 and is donated to Fulham FC Foundation.

"Further information on our Bag Drop facility can be found here... If you have a question regarding our bag policy, please contact enquiries@fulhamfc.com."

After consulting with Fulham, it has been agreed:

Fulham will allow medication and small handbags to be taken inside by supporters – but these will all be subject to a full search.

Supporters needing to bring these items must arrive early, as full searching will be in operation at the turnstiles.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Fulham's away supporter information here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

The Putney End incorporates both the official visiting supporters seating and a home section. Please note that there is no longer a Mixed area. There are shared facilities along the length of the Putney End concourse.

Entering the stadium

The stadium opens 90 minutes prior to Kick-Off; however we encourage our supporters to arrive as early as possible as searching will be in operation at the turnstiles.

Away fans tickets are located in the Putney End, with entrances on Stevenage Road on the side closest to Bishop's Park.

Match Tickets

Tickets for this match have sold out.

All tickets for this fixture are paper tickets and have been mailed to the payment owner.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!