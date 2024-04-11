If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Liverpool's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Liverpool would like to remind supporters the following activities are illegal, dangerous, carry serious consequences and have no place in our game:

Carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros

Tragedy chanting

Invading the pitch or entering the pitch without permission

Throwing objects onto the pitch

Drug use within the football ground

Discriminatory behaviour

For everyone’s safety, Liverpool will report anyone carrying out these offences to the police, which can result in a criminal record. This could affect your employment and education, and in some cases, result in a prison sentence.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Entering the stadium

Please note, whilst the building project to expand the Anfield Road Stand is ongoing, Anfield Rd will remain closed to pedestrians other than for access to turnstiles.

Access from the Away Coach Parking and Stanley Car Park is along Dahlia Walk to 97 Avenue.

Visiting fans will enter via entrance Q & R and must approach Anfield Rd from the direction of 97 Avenue as there is no access from the direction of Arkles Lane. At the end of the game, when leaving the stadium, please turn left.

Match Tickets

Tickets for this match have sold out.

All tickets for this fixture are digital, emailed out in two tranches.

Tranche 1 were sent out in the week commencing Monday 1st April. Tranche 2 will be sent no later than Friday 12th April.

All tickets will be emailed to the individual ticket holder named on the ticket.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or call 0333 360 1861, and we will add you to the collection list to collect your ticket at Anfield.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Bag Policy

Anfield is operating a new bag policy for this season. For safety and security purposes ONLY, the following bags are permitted entry into the stadium:

Small handheld bag which does not exceed A5 size (148.5 x 210 mm / 5.8 x 8.3 inches).

LFC Superstore clear carrier bag containing Superstore purchases only.

Oversized bags larger than A5 will only be permitted at the discretion of Liverpool if containing medication and/or medical equipment which cannot fit inside an A5 size bag. All bags permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point.

There will be a bag drop facility for anything which is not permitted into the stadium located 5 minutes from the Kop at Christ Church, 157 Hartnup Street, L5 1UW.

This facility will be managed by the LFC Foundation and will cost from £5. All monies raised will be donated to the Foundation, and in line with Anfield payment is card only. The facility opens three hours before kick-off (11:00) and closes one hour after final whistle (17:00). Liverpool accepts no responsibility for loss or damage, items left at owners’ risk and all bags will be subject to security search.

Please see a prohibited items list here.