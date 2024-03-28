If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel Disruption

East Midlands Railway have advised the club that, due to engineering work on the West Coast and the Easter weekend leisure travel, supporters should be aware that journeys by train from London St Pancras to Nottingham on Saturday will be exceptionally busy.

There will be a queuing system in place at St Pancras which will mean customers will need to allow extra time for their journey.

On the day you are travelling, you can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Trains may be altered at the last minute, so please do check your whole journey before you set off and also throughout your journey, and leave plenty of time to make it to the City Ground.

Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Forest's away supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

To ensure that you are able to enter The City Ground without any hiccups, it is important that you attempt to access the stadium using the correct turnstile or accessible door. Details of the turnstile/accessible door that you should be using are displayed clearly on your ticket/card.

Attempting to use your ticket/card at the wrong turnstile will result in failure and delays in you taking your seat.

Supporters must be made aware that, once you have entered the stadium, you will not be permitted to leave the stadium and re-enter.

Turnstiles usually open 90 minutes prior to kick-off (13:30 GMT).

The majority of turnstiles will close 10 minutes after kick-off. However, some turnstiles will be open until half-time to welcome late-comers to the stadium. Within the visitors’ section, any combination of turnstiles from 41-53 will be open to allow you access into the stadium.

Match Tickets

Tickets for this match have sold out.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for this fixture are paper tickets. Supporters had the choice of receiving via postage for £1.50, or collection from Palace.

Should you encounter any issues on the day, the Visitors’ Ticket Office is just 20 metres away from the visitors’ section, which is located in the Bridgford Stand. Supporters who are collecting tickets that they have purchased from Palace will be requested to provide proof of their booking and ID to confirm that they are authorised to collect these tickets.

The Visitors’ Ticket Office remains open only until half-time, after which supporters will not be permitted to enter the stadium.