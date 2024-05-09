If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Wolves' away supporter information here.

Wolves also advise away supporters to check wolves.co.uk for any important matchday information leading up to your visit. The club will endeavour to communicate any information that will be useful to away supporters or may impact on their matchday experience directly to the visiting club.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Entering the stadium

Visiting supporters will be located in the Steve Bull stand lower tier (Blocks JL2 – JL10) and can enter the stadium via turnstile block 3.

Turnstiles open 90 minutes prior to kick-off. Supporters are advised to take their seats in plenty of time to ensure they do not miss any of the action

On occasions visiting supporters may be located in the Stan Cullis stand (Blocks NU5, NU6, NU7 and NL5, NL6).

Any other ticketing queries, such as directions to your turnstile or your seat and queries regarding stadium regulations/terms and conditions should be directed towards Wolves' stewarding team who will be on hand outside Molineux Stadium.

A stadium map of Molineux is printed on the back of your match ticket.

Match Tickets

Tickets for the fixture remain available. Supporters are advised to call the box office to arrange collection.

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets and have been mailed to the payment owner. All tickets are non-transferable.

All ticket reprint requests must be collected by either the person named on the ticket, or the payment owner.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Bag Policy

The following articles must not be brought within the Ground. Any person in possession of such items will be refused entry to the Ground:

Knives, Fireworks, Smoke Canisters, Air-Horns, Flares, Weapons, Dangerous or hazardous items, Laser Devices, Bottles, Glass Vessels, Drinks Cans, Poles and any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety.

Bags larger than an A4 size will not be permitted and laptops are also prohibited.