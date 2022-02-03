The Eagles will now travel to Vicarage Road on Wednesday, 23rd February (19:30 GMT) to face Roy Hodgson's side.

The two clubs are yet to meet in the league this season as a result of the postponement, but did face each other in the second round of the League Cup in August.

The last league meeting at Vicarage Road between the two was a goalless draw more than two years ago.

Patrick Vieira's side will face the relegation-fighting hornets in between home fixtures against Chelsea and Burnley.

Match details

Wednesday, 23rd February

19:30 GMT

Vicarage Road

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date. Supporters requiring a refund should email the Box Office with 'Watford Refund' in the subject bar and their Client Reference Number.

Depending on the number of tickets returned, a selection may become available for purchase at a later date. Details will be confirmed across cpfc.co.uk, the official app and social media if so.