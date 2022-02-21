The Eagles' trip to the north-east was originally rescheduled for Sunday, 20th March, but will be rearranged for a later date.
We will confirm the new fixture details across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media shortly.
Crystal Palace's away trip to Newcastle United has been postponed after Patrick Vieira's men secured a place in the FA Cup quarter-final.
