If this affects your normal journey to Selhurst Park, supporters travelling to the ground this Saturday (9th November) for Crystal Palace’s home match against Fulham should find an alternative route.

As always, please allow plenty of time for your journey and arrival at the stadium to ensure you are through the supporters in good time for kick-off (15:00 GMT).

There is likely to be a knock-on effect on other nearby stations, which could be busier than usual on matchday.

To ease congestion on nearby stations, the Fanzone will also be an open for an hour after the full-time whistle.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense support.