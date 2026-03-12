Ahead of our Conference League Round of 16 first leg tonight, the Fanzone opens at 17:00 GMT, so get down early and soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Supporters can enjoy live performances from the incredible Britain's Got Talent runner-up Wayne Woodward!

What's more, there'll be competitions, giveaways and more live entertainment – and maybe even a surprise appearance from a Palace legend!

What's more, for our younger supporters, we're excited to introduce Crystals Dance School!

This dance workshop with the wonderful Crystals starts at 18:00 – so head to the back of the Fanzone to meet them, and join in the fun!