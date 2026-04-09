Ahead of our Conference League quarter-final first leg tonight, the Fanzone opens at 17:00 BST, so get down early and soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Supporters will enjoy live musical performances, along with football skills competitions, interactive quizzes, great giveaways, and performances from The Crystals.

What's more, for our younger supporters, we're excited to continue Crystals Zone! This dance workshop with the wonderful Crystals starts around 18:00 – so head to the back of the Fanzone to meet them, and join in the fun!

Meanwhile, our Fanzone Club Shop will be stocking our 'Europe via SE25' tees range – check them out!