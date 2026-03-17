The match will kick-off on Thursday at 19:45 EET local time (17:45 GMT) at the AEK Arena.

Ahead of Thursday, supporters can find important information surrounding the trip below.

Ticket Collection

All supporters will be required to collect tickets in person. The collection point will be at The Meeting Pub, Kosma Lysioti, Larnaca 6022, Cyprus; this is on the main strip Athenon next to the beach.

Collection times are as follows.

Wednesday, 18th March: 14:00-19:00 local time.

14:00-19:00 local time. Thursday, 19th March: 10:30-16:30 local time.

To collect tickets supporters must display a valid passport to ensure that tickets are only used by eligible supporters. Tickets cannot be transferred at any time and under no circumstances will tickets be issued without the ticket holder being present.

All supporters will also be required to take their passport to the stadium, as ticket and ID checks will be performed by the Cypriot police at the turnstiles.