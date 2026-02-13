Important information regarding supporter safety

Supporters are strongly advised by Local Police NOT to visit the eastern side of the city while wearing Crystal Palace branding.

Previous visiting supporters in their club colours have encountered issues on the Eastern side of the river Neretva, in particular in the Mostar Old Town, with flags and clothing stolen from them.

For safety, supporters are therefore advised not to wear anything in this region of the city which will identify them as Crystal Palace supporters.

We highly recommend all supporters meet on the western side of the river, with a dedicated Palace meeting point available for supporters at Kralja Petra Kresimira IV, with bars and restaurants. More information can be found below (and on the map above).

Anybody who has not booked a valid match ticket should not travel to Mostar.

Supporters should be vigilant at all times, take sensible precautions and ensure they have valid travel insurance.

Travelling supporters should also be aware that Mostar train station is situated on the eastern side of the river; making the short walk over the bridge is advised.

Local currency

We have been advised that many bars and restaurants in Mostar accept cash only.

The local currency of Mostar is the Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (abbreviated to KM). Although some establishments will accept Euros, KM is recommended.

KM cash cannot be easily acquired in the United Kingdom. We therefore recommend planning ahead, and utilising ATMs or exchange points upon arriving in Mostar.

There are multiple banks/ATMs in our away supporter-dedicated section of the city (see ‘Where to go on matchday’ below).

Ticket collection

All supporters attending the game will be required to collect tickets in-person in the café at Lodge Herceg Stjepan Kosača by the main city roundabout (see map above, or click here to see on Google Maps).

Ticket collection at Lodge Herceg Stjepan Kosača will be open between 16:00-19:00 CET (local time) on Wednesday, 18th February, and between 10:00-15:00 on Thursday, 19th February.

Any supporters who need to make alternative arrangements should contact the ticketing team at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by calling 0333 360 1861.**

Only the person named on each ticket will be permitted to collect that ticket. Upon collection, supporters will need to show a passport matching the name of the ticket being collected.

This will be strictly enforced to ensure that tickets are only used by supporters who are eligible to attend the game.

Tickets cannot be transferred at any time and under no circumstances will tickets be issued without the ticket holder being present. Tickets are strictly non-transferrable. Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

If your circumstances have changed since purchasing your ticket, please contact the Box Office as soon as possible.

Where to go on matchday…

On matchday, Crystal Palace fans are planning to meet on a dedicated strip of Kralja Petra Krešimira IV, adjacent to the ticket collection point (see map above).

This is a dedicated strip of away-friendly and family-friendly bars, restaurants, shops and banks (including ATMs, where cash in local currency can be withdrawn). There will be a police and club staff presence.

For your awareness, we have been advised that HŠK Zrinjski Mostar supporters tend to congregate further west down Kralja Petra Krešimira IV (see map above).