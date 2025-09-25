Ahead of the historic occasion, supporters can find recommendations surrounding the trip to Lublin below.

Where to go on matchday…

On matchday, Crystal Palace fans will be meeting at the Old Town Market Square in Lublin, where bars are away fan-friendly, and there will be a police and club staff presence.

The Square is also ideally situated for Palace fans to come together before making the roughly 30-minute walk to Lublin Arena in time for the match. Buses and taxi services are also readily available (please see below).

Supporters are advised to head to the stadium early to take in the full pre-match atmosphere.