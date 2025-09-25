How to get to Lublin…
Flights from London Luton (LTN) to Lublin Airport (LUZ) depart at 06:40 and 12:15 GMT on Wednesday, 1st October, arriving in Lublin at 10:10 and 15:50 local time respectively.
On matchday itself, a direct flight from Luton departs at 12:15 (arriving at 15:50).
Alternatively, supporters can fly from either London Luton or Stansted to Warsaw, and catch a train via the PKP InterCity network. Trains run from Warsaw to Lublin roughly every two hours, with the journey taking just under two-and-a-half hours.
Another alternative would be to fly from either London Heathrow or Stansted to Rzeszów Główny, before taking the PKP to Lublin. Services run every couple of hours, with a journey time of around three hours, but supporters should consult timetables before booking.
Upon arrival, Arena Lublin is conveniently located just south of the city centre – around a five-minute walk from the main railway station, Lublin Główny. The stadium is also 30 minutes on foot from Lublin’s historic Old Town.
The stadium is well served by public transport, with nearby bus stops including Arena Lublin, Coffee, Lublin Railway Station, Cooperative, and Lublin.
- Bus lines: 4, 5, 6, 13, 20, 22, 24, 30, 34, 35, 45, 52, 74, N3
- Trolleybus lines: 151, 153, 154, 155, 161
- Full transport details (use Google Translate): mpk.lublin.pl | Regional: e-podroznik.pl
Arena Lublin offers a public car park, with 815 spaces for passenger vehicles and 10 for coaches. Parking is paid 24/7 by card, coins, or the ePARK app. Traffic may build up after the match, especially when exiting.