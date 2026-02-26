Inside Selhurst Park, you can also enjoy a refreshed menu across many of our food and drinks concourses – perfect for pre-match dinner plans.
For this game, we're offering a matchday special of Masala Chicken Tenders & Chips, served with Mint Yoghurt, Tamarind Chutney and Crispy Onions, priced at £8.50. They’ll be exclusively available in the Upper & Lower Holmesdale, and the Eagles’ Nest outlet in the Main Stand.
Alternatively, we're also offering a Pukka Pie, Mash & Gravy deal at £8.00 – available in the Arthur Wait concourse, Glaziers Lounge and Stanley Stephenson Lounge.
Other stands around Selhurst also offer a range of food Meal Deals and Early Bird offerings (available up to 45 minutes before kick-off), which may vary by location - so be sure to check out the menu in your concourse areas to make the most of the discounted deals!
Please note that Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium. Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.