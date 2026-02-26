Make the most of our Early Bird offers in the Fanzone, available until 45 minutes before kick-off:

Soft Drink Early Bird: Burger or Cumberland Hot Dog with Soft Drink priced at £6.50 .

Early Bird: Burger or Cumberland Hot Dog with Beer priced at £8.

There is something for everyone with our Meal Deal offerings in the Fanzone:

Meal Deal: Burger, Pringles, Soft Drink priced at £9.50 .

Fanzone Kids Combo: Burger, Pringles and Water / Oasis at £7.50.

Perfect for families looking to fuel up before kick-off!

What's more, we also have a South London staple exclusive to the Fanzone.

Our NEW Jerk Chicken Burgers – marinated and BBQ'd in house by our Caribbean chefs, topped with our own jerk mayo and pink slaw – can be purchased for just £8.50.