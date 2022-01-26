In line with the latest Government guidance, COVID passes will no longer be enforced as a condition of entry to a Premier League match. The Premier League and clubs will continue to urge fans to follow public health guidance to keep each other safe on a matchday, including wearing face coverings when indoors or in crowded areas.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, it is vital supporters continue to do all they can to minimise the risk of passing on COVID-19. There are some simple ways fans can help keep each other safe on a matchday:

Be responsible and do not travel if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Wear face coverings in indoor and crowded areas

Continue to regularly wash your hands

If possible, take a COVID-19 test on a matchday to check there is no risk of passing on the virus

The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Fans have shown fantastic support for the measures in place and we thank them for helping keep each other safe and grounds open at full capacity.

“Despite Government restrictions easing, everyone still has a role to play in making sure people feel safe at our matches. We and our clubs urge supporters to continue to do all they can to follow public health guidance to minimise the risk of passing on COVID-19.”

The new matchday protocols for fans will come into effect immediately, ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday, 5th February (Burnley v Watford).

The league and clubs will continue to work with Government and local public health authorities to update safety measures in line with the latest guidance.