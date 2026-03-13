There will be no Thameslink services calling at the station, but Southern and London Overground services will still be in operation.

Supporters should note the reduced service is likely to lead to increased crowds via all other available routes, and potential queues as a result of the additional demand.

As always, we advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense, continued support and understanding in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.