Supporters will be able to stay around after Palace’s match against Wolves to enjoy a variety of food and drink offerings, as well as watch Sunday’s late kick-off, which sees Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal (KO 16:30).

After the match, simply head to Glaziers Lounge; the Wright & Bright Bar; or the Lower Holmesdale to view the game on the concourse screens.

All three bars will take last orders at the 75-minute mark of the derby match.

They will then close at full-time (estimated time 18:30).

Supporters who are not already in possession of a ticket with access to these areas will be able to enter both Glaziers Lounge (via the entrance next to Gate X) and Wright & Bright Bar (via Entrance 11). These are both located in the Main Stand (see map below).