Food & Drink Offers

Don’t forget to arrive early to take advantage of our Early Bird offer: enjoy a discounted burger or pie, plus a beer, available up until 45 minutes before kick-off.

There will also be a 50% discount on hot food following the final whistle, with bars closing 10 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Please note that Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium. Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Fanzone

Our Fanzone will be open ahead of the match, with entertainment, music, refreshments all ready to enrich your pre-match experience.

There will be a special guest star in the Fanzone ahead of Saturday's match: Palace supporter, Olympic gold medallist, triathlete and distance runner Alex Yee!

Phoenix the Eagle will also be meeting supporters in the Fanzone ahead of kick-off.

Our Information Centre will also be open, with staff on hand to advise and assist supporters with queries.

Visit our Store

The Selhurst Park club shop will be open ahead of kick-off.

Remember you can purchase your 2024/25 Home Kits, Eagle Yellow and Eagle Black kits, also available to buy online now, and in all physical Club Shops.

Conduct

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences - which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.