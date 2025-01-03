If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Palace for All

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, are criminal offences which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

The Premier League and clubs are urging anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Pre-match tributes

At the turn of the year, the club would like to take a moment to remember those Palace supporters who passed away during 2024.

As the year has gone by, we have been notified by many of names which have subsequently appeared in the matchday programme, on the big screen, or on the PA during half-time at home games.

Just before kick-off on Saturday, we will be displaying names of those whom have we have lost from the Palace family – supporters, staff and friends of the club – in the last 12 months on the stadium screen at Selhurst Park.

We ask supporters to observe a minute's applause in memory of those lost over the preceding calendar year.

Tickets available

This game is sold out; however, a number of tickets are available via our resale platform.

Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Travel information

With adverse weather conditions expected across large regions of the United Kingdom this weekend, we strongly urge supporters – as always – to check the latest information via TFL before you depart for Selhurst Park, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Chelsea), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: